Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) Announces Earnings Results

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE SERV traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,231,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,415. Servicemaster Global has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.24.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Servicemaster Global from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.36.

In other news, CEO Naren K. Gursahaney bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.32 per share, with a total value of $171,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,932 shares in the company, valued at $546,786.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark E. Tomkins bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,253 shares in the company, valued at $725,462.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,000 shares of company stock worth $305,260. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

