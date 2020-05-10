Shift One Day Volume Reaches $480.00 (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. One Shift coin can now be purchased for about $0.0291 or 0.00000332 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex and IDAX. Over the last week, Shift has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. Shift has a total market cap of $402,860.51 and approximately $480.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Shift

Shift is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org.

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

