ShipChain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $15,691.00 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $11.20 million and $15,691.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0234 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.92 or 0.02134336 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00072182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00174641 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00043367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io.

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.