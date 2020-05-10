ShowHand Price Tops $0.0000 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 10th. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit, YoBit and IDEX. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. ShowHand has a total market cap of $11,767.55 and $206.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.25 or 0.02161842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00175681 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00070131 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00043223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio.

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox, YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

