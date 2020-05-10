SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 826,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 223,660 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.97% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $60,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 25,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.26, for a total value of $1,533,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,915,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total value of $248,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,850.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,797. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SITE opened at $90.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 52 week low of $53.29 and a 52 week high of $119.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $459.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SITE shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.75.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

