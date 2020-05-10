SophiaTX 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.00 (SPHTX)

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. In the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded 61.6% lower against the dollar. One SophiaTX token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liquid and Kucoin. SophiaTX has a total market capitalization of $57,723.74 and approximately $4.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00044089 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.20 or 0.03777239 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00055480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00031473 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011443 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011451 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008560 BTC.

SophiaTX Profile

SophiaTX (CRYPTO:SPHTX) is a token. It launched on December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject.

Buying and Selling SophiaTX

SophiaTX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liquid, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SophiaTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SophiaTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

