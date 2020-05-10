Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,674,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,194 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 4.5% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned approximately 0.07% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $128,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,374,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,579,699. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.76. The firm has a market cap of $192.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

