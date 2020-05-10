Spendcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $42,294.00 (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Spendcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $42,294.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.65 or 0.02144279 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00072219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00176070 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00043348 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Spendcoin Token Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,063,399,405 tokens. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation.

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

