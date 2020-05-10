StableUSD (USDS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $526,292.50

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. StableUSD has a market cap of $526,292.50 and approximately $113,687.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableUSD token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00011314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.44 or 0.02144141 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00072241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00176041 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00043391 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,470,178 tokens and its circulating supply is 532,097 tokens. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io.

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

