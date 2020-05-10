State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,692 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Kimberly Clark worth $60,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 9.4% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 17.5% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 96.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 815,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,287,000 after buying an additional 401,292 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 9.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 341,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,608,000 after buying an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.70.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $138.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.76. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

