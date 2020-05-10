State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,411,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,001 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $64,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,412,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,648,000 after purchasing an additional 247,594 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 216,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 25,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $2,315,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,206,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 285,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,669,538. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $53.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a PE ratio of 123.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.