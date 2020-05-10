State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,374 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Waste Management worth $54,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 426,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,457,000 after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $717,000. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 169,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Waste Management by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Benchmark raised Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.46.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $100.97 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.03 and its 200 day moving average is $110.88. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $8,481,390.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,778,975.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $211,746.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,569.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

