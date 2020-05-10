Status (SNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $101.83 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. During the last week, Status has traded 42.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market cap of $101.83 million and approximately $48.87 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000344 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, ABCC, Binance and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.14 or 0.02124375 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00072203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00174637 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00043311 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Status

Status’ genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Gate.io, Binance, Ovis, Liqui, OTCBTC, Huobi, Poloniex, CoinTiger, Kyber Network, Livecoin, DragonEX, OKEx, OOOBTC, HitBTC, LATOKEN, Bithumb, Koinex, Kucoin, TOPBTC, Neraex, ChaoEX, Bancor Network, IDEX, IDCM, ZB.COM, GOPAX, DDEX, Radar Relay, Gatecoin, Cobinhood, Ethfinex, Tidex, DEx.top, BigONE, Bittrex, Upbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

