Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ MITO traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.69. 45,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,315. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $15.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on MITO shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stealth BioTherapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

