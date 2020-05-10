Steem (STEEM) Trading Down 12.4% Over Last Week

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001902 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, Upbit and Poloniex. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $60.10 million and approximately $5.80 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,526.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $229.67 or 0.02693455 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00653357 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00013525 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 387,594,916 coins and its circulating supply is 370,620,822 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OpenLedger DEX, RuDEX, Binance, Bithumb, Poloniex, Bittrex, GOPAX, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

