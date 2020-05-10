Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 19,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 13.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 41,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $46,183.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,719.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,984 shares of company stock worth $15,304,582 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $3.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.06. 2,077,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $158.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.29. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.21.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6 EPS for the current year.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

