Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Acquires 2,838 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. KLA accounts for about 1.5% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,294,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,796,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,266,000 after acquiring an additional 741,025 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $106,101,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 678,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,916,000 after acquiring an additional 338,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1,869.0% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,863,000 after purchasing an additional 308,908 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $7.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.25. KLA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $101.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.19%.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on KLA from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on KLA from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.94.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total transaction of $222,753.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,042.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $646,476.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,049 shares of company stock worth $1,471,251. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.