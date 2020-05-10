Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,827 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vistra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vistra Energy by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David A. Campbell acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $258,400.00. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 6,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $101,393.40. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 46,940 shares of company stock valued at $605,993. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

VST stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,831,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,798,040. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87. Vistra Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Vistra Energy had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

