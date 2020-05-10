Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $4.62 Million Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 19,647 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 2.1% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 25.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,320,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,926,660. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average of $67.81. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

