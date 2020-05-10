Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Purchases 53,668 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 109.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,668 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,130,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,800,000 after purchasing an additional 254,135 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mayree C. Clark purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $213,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,880 shares in the company, valued at $938,790. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,021. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLY traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $15.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,063,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,897,109. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.23. Ally Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.29). Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

