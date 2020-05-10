Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,670 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 39.9% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 24,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. AEW Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth $8,720,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth $421,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 11.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 77,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 9.5% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total transaction of $14,912,988.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 208,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,432,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $6,903,328.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,974 shares of company stock valued at $57,529,904 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBAC stock traded up $5.73 on Friday, hitting $291.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,376. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.36 and its 200-day moving average is $259.34. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.22 and a fifty-two week high of $317.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3,647.79 and a beta of 0.39.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.53.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

