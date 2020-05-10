Stratis Price Reaches $0.28 (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Stratis has a market cap of $28.30 million and $957,803.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stratis has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00003326 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Livecoin, Bittylicious and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006159 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000442 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001938 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00046385 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 51.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,792,799 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org.

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Crex24, LiteBit.eu, Bithumb, Cryptomate, Trade By Trade, Coinrail, Bittylicious, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Poloniex, Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.