Streamr DATAcoin Reaches Market Cap of $51.76 Million (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 58.9% against the US dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a market capitalization of $51.76 million and $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, HitBTC, DragonEX and Radar Relay.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Streamr DATAcoin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.48 or 0.02139922 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00071940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00175244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00043033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com. The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, BitForex, Coinone, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Binance, DragonEX, Mercatox and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr DATAcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr DATAcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.