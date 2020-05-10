Super Zero (SERO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31.97 Million

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Super Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0861 or 0.00000985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, BigONE and Hotbit. Over the last week, Super Zero has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Super Zero has a market capitalization of $22.56 million and approximately $31.97 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00048988 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00350397 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009282 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012359 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003842 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009422 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Super Zero Coin Profile

SERO is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 644,703,042 coins and its circulating supply is 262,083,304 coins. Super Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero’s official website is sero.cash. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Super Zero

Super Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

