sUSD (SUSD) Market Capitalization Hits $6.89 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 10th. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $6.89 million and approximately $4,989.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00011805 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.85 or 0.02130722 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00072390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00175556 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00043251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000164 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 6,833,847 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io.

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

