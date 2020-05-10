Swap (XWP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32,741.00

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and TradeOgre. Swap has a market capitalization of $190,081.01 and approximately $32,741.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swap has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swap alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.25 or 0.02146862 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00072160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00176164 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00043319 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 8,738,504 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi.

Buying and Selling Swap

Swap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.