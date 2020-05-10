SwftCoin (SWFTC) Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $8.94 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SwftCoin has traded down 47.6% against the dollar. One SwftCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, OKEx and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00044089 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.20 or 0.03777239 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00055480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00031473 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011443 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011451 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008560 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SWFTC is a token. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html.

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

