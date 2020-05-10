SyncFab (MFG) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. In the last week, SyncFab has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SyncFab has a total market capitalization of $349,694.14 and approximately $488.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SyncFab token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bancor Network, Cobinhood and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SyncFab

SyncFab’s genesis date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,530,956 tokens. SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg. SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com.

SyncFab Token Trading

SyncFab can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bancor Network, BitForex, IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SyncFab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SyncFab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

