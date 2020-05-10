Tael (WABI) Achieves Market Cap of $5.70 Million

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. During the last week, Tael has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. One Tael coin can now be bought for $0.0711 or 0.00000813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $4.92, $18.11, $119.16 and $5.22. Tael has a market cap of $5.70 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00044089 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.20 or 0.03777239 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00055480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00031473 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011443 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011451 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Tael Profile

WABI is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.72, $5.22, $18.11, $4.92, $34.91, $6.32, $13.96, $45.75, $62.56, $119.16, $7.20 and $10.00. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

