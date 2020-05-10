TCW Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,490,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,216 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.48% of Lennar worth $56,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEN. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 19,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 545,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,425,000 after buying an additional 267,630 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 44,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on LEN shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $78.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lennar from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of LEN traded up $3.17 on Friday, reaching $54.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,615,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,367. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average of $56.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.77%. Lennar’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

