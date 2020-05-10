TCW Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded down $6.07 on Friday, hitting $333.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,777. The firm has a market cap of $131.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $346.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.21.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

