TCW Group Inc. Has $249.40 Million Stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 37,215 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up about 3.4% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of ServiceNow worth $249,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 283.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4,550.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,550,000. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $377.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,096,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.64 and a 200 day moving average of $292.79. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $387.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of 110.31, a P/E/G ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.94, for a total transaction of $496,916.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,251.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $590,467.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,187.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,906 shares of company stock worth $114,974,131 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank cut shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.96.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

