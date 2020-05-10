TCW Group Inc. Has $67.22 Million Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,999,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,068 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Charles Schwab worth $67,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 162,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 44,080 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 70,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 116,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.51. 8,110,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,001,550. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $91,216.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,355 shares in the company, valued at $161,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $394,630.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,846.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,575 shares of company stock worth $1,470,253. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

