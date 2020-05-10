TCW Group Inc. Lowers Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,897 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Lam Research worth $26,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX traded up $17.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $265.40. 2,839,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,431. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $171.04 and a 1 year high of $344.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $254.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.68.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.