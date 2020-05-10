TCW Group Inc. Sells 14,370 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,213,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,370 shares during the quarter. Xylem makes up about 1.1% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Xylem worth $79,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 15.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,296,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,061,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241,395 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Xylem by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,748,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,747,000 after purchasing an additional 215,478 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,899,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,029,000 after purchasing an additional 449,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,648,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,185,000 after purchasing an additional 112,405 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.00. 1,313,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,682. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.73. Xylem Inc has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $89.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Xylem from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

In related news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $379,717.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,024.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

