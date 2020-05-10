TCW Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 953,693 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. Splunk makes up about 1.7% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.60% of Splunk worth $120,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 353,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $52,926,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 47,994 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $457,844.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,488,900.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $183,678.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,007.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,386 shares of company stock worth $13,023,098 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Splunk stock traded up $2.61 on Friday, hitting $153.24. 1,726,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,227. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.64 and its 200 day moving average is $139.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.41 and a beta of 1.52. Splunk Inc has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $176.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Splunk from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.88.

