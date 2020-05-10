Telson Mining (CVE:TSN) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 2.29

News articles about Telson Mining (CVE:TSN) have been trending positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Telson Mining earned a media sentiment score of 2.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

TSN remained flat at $C$0.08 during trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,655.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13. Telson Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.04 and a 52 week high of C$0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40.

About Telson Mining

Telson Mining Corporation engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Tahuehueto project comprising 28 mining concessions covering an area of 7,492 hectares located in northwestern Durango State, Mexico; and the Campo Morado mine consisting of 6 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 12,045 hectares located in Guerrero state, Mexico.

