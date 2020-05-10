Tether Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $76.13 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Tether has a total market capitalization of $6.36 billion and approximately $76.13 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011721 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Sistemkoin, C2CX and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.92 or 0.02134336 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00072182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00174641 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00043367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00111835 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s genesis date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 6,998,318,752 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,361,032,509 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Instant Bitex, CoinEx, Trade By Trade, BitForex, ChaoEX, TOPBTC, Poloniex, Bitfinex, QBTC, FCoin, DragonEX, EXX, Huobi, HitBTC, Bittrex, Kraken, Gate.io, Kryptono, IDAX, OKEx, Bit-Z, OOOBTC, Iquant, Upbit, Sistemkoin, Liqui, Bibox, BtcTurk, LBank, BigONE, DigiFinex, CoinBene, B2BX, BitMart, ZB.COM, Exmo, ABCC, MBAex, C2CX, BTC-Alpha, IDCM, Coinut, UEX, Cobinhood, CoinTiger and TDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.