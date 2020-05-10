Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) is Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s 5th Largest Position

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,555,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,150,000 shares during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries accounts for about 4.1% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned 1.52% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $148,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,827,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 329.9% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. 53.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TEVA shares. Edward Jones downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Argus increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.27.

TEVA stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 14,354,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,214,976. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of -14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $14.52.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 17.96% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $153,465.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,866.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 72,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $939,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,911 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

