The Force Protocol Trading Down 13.2% Over Last Week (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 10th. One The Force Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000334 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox. In the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.14 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005351 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007842 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001172 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

FOR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

