THORChain (RUNE) Market Cap Achieves $16.94 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last week, THORChain has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $16.94 million and approximately $216,850.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001221 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.66 or 0.02165058 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00175378 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00068981 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00043193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000164 BTC.

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain.

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

