ThoreCoin (THR) Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $146.74 million and $26,671.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for $1,692.73 or 0.19406947 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ThoreCoin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.25 or 0.02146862 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00072160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00176164 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00043319 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.