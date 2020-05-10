TigerCash Hits Market Capitalization of $381,242.62 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One TigerCash token can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. TigerCash has a market cap of $381,242.62 and $3.36 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.23 or 0.01882849 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00238912 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com. TigerCash's official message board is medium.com/cointiger.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

