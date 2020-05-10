Titan Coin (TTN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $359.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $359.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, SouthXchange and Escodex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 106.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000230 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000192 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000105 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a coin. Its launch date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 906,688,799 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, SouthXchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

