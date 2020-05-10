Tradition Asset Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,012 shares during the quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $15.35. 10,947,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,705,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. Bank of America raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $6,216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 243,439,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,044,058,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $7,125,000.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,406,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,957,775. 14.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

