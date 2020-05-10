Tradition Asset Management LLC Has $3.47 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises about 1.2% of Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 9.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of DEO traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.11. 314,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,283. The company has a market cap of $90.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.60. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $176.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.