Tradition Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Tradition Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.57. 630,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.61 and a 12-month high of $171.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $298,080.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.07.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

