Trias (TRY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.08 Million

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Trias token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Trias has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $1.08 million worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Trias has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Trias alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.25 or 0.02146862 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00072160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00176164 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00043319 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Trias Profile

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trias’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Trias is www.trias.one.

Buying and Selling Trias

Trias can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trias and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.