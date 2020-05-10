TrueDeck Achieves Market Cap of $153,725.15 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 10th. One TrueDeck token can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. Over the last week, TrueDeck has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $153,725.15 and approximately $19,445.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.45 or 0.02159932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00175296 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00070032 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00043173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000164 BTC.

TrueDeck launched on May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io.

TrueDeck can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

