Truegame (TGAME) Price Down 10.4% Over Last Week

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $141,446.23 and $16,099.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Truegame token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.45 or 0.02159932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00175296 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00070032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00043173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Truegame Token Profile

Truegame launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

